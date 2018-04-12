TechTarget (TTGT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “TECHTARGET, a leading online Information Technology media company, provides IT companies with ROI-focused marketing programs to generate leads, shorten sales cycles, and grow revenues. The company is also a leading provider of independent, peer and vendor content, a leading distributor of white papers, and a leading producer of vendor-sponsored Webcasts and Podcasts for the IT market. Its Web sites are complemented by numerous invitation-only events and two magazines. TechTarget provides proven lead generation and branding programs to numerous advertisers including Cisco, Dell, EMC, HP, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, SAP and Symantec. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BidaskClub upgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on TechTarget from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

TTGT stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,586. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. TechTarget has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $20.49. The firm has a market cap of $549.67, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.33, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. TechTarget had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $30.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that TechTarget will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Kevin Beam sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $157,200.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 436,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,866,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Greg Strakosch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 292,340 shares of company stock worth $4,943,441. 30.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTGT. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TechTarget in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in TechTarget in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TechTarget in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. 56.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc provides online content that helps buyers and sellers of corporate information technology (IT) products and services. The Company’s offerings enable IT vendors to identify, reach and influence corporate IT decision makers researching specific IT purchases through customized marketing programs that include data analytics-driven intelligence solutions, demand generation and brand advertising.

