Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC cut its stake in Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 90.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 962,719 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TECK. Scotiabank raised shares of Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “focus list” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.05.

Shares of NYSE:TECK traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.15. 3,162,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,630,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $15,488.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.50. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $30.80.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). Teck Resources had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Teck Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.66%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/teck-resources-ltd-teck-holdings-cut-by-jane-street-group-llc-updated-updated-updated.html.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products comprise steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.