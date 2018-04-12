Ted Baker (TED) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs

Ted Baker (LON:TED) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a GBX 3,250 ($45.94) price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs’ price objective points to a potential upside of 23.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TED. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($46.64) target price on shares of Ted Baker in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Peel Hunt increased their target price on shares of Ted Baker from GBX 2,750 ($38.87) to GBX 3,000 ($42.40) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($42.40) price objective on shares of Ted Baker in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($45.94) price objective on shares of Ted Baker in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ted Baker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,042.86 ($43.01).

Ted Baker stock opened at GBX 2,632 ($37.20) on Tuesday. Ted Baker has a 1-year low of GBX 2,286 ($32.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,244 ($45.85).

Ted Baker (LON:TED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported GBX 127.70 ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 126.60 ($1.79) by GBX 1.10 ($0.02). The company had revenue of £591.67 million during the quarter. Ted Baker had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 17.16%.

In other Ted Baker news, insider Lindsay Dennis Page sold 28,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,050 ($43.11), for a total value of £865,986.50 ($1,224,009.19).

About Ted Baker

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker name. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers a range of collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, audio, bedding, children's wear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

