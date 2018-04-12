Teekay Co. (TK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Teekay’s earnings. Teekay reported earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.10 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Teekay.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.35 million. Teekay had a negative net margin of 8.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS.

TK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teekay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teekay from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised Teekay from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Group initiated coverage on Teekay in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Teekay during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Teekay during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teekay during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Teekay during the fourth quarter worth about $572,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Teekay during the fourth quarter worth about $604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.07% of the company’s stock.

TK opened at $8.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $779.82, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.33. Teekay has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $10.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 3rd. Teekay’s payout ratio is currently -15.94%.

Teekay Company Profile

Teekay Corporation (Teekay) is a provider of crude oil and gas marine transportation services. The Company also offers offshore oil production, storage and offloading services, primarily under long-term, fixed-rate contracts. The Company is engaged in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shipping sectors, as well as in the operations in the offshore production, storage and transportation sector.

