TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Buys 7,300 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Teledyne Technologies worth $25,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TDY. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,472 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,609 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,617,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDY. Zacks Investment Research raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Teledyne Technologies to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.00.

In related news, SVP Jason Vanwees sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.42, for a total value of $683,970.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,085 shares in the company, valued at $6,660,890.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $732,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,690,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,078 shares of company stock valued at $12,858,091. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TDY opened at $190.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $6,644.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.99. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $121.58 and a 52 week high of $201.40.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $704.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.25 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 8.73%. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets. The Company’s segments include Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment.

