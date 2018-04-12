Telefonica S.A. (TEF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

TEF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Telefonica from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Telefonica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Telefonica to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Telefonica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Telefonica to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in shares of Telefonica by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,163,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,303,000 after purchasing an additional 588,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonica by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 88,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 24,192 shares during the period. OxFORD Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonica by 6.2% in the third quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 238,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 13,926 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonica by 13.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 426,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,599,000 after buying an additional 49,766 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonica by 18.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,769,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,094,000 after buying an additional 280,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Telefonica stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.94. 1,313,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,402,224. The stock has a market cap of $50,882.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Telefonica has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $11.64.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. Telefonica had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 14.56%. research analysts expect that Telefonica will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telefonica Company Profile

Telefonica, SA is an integrated and diversified telecommunications group operating in Europe and Latin America. The Company’s services and products include Mobile business, Fixed-line telephony business and Digital services. Its segments include Telefonica Spain, Telefonica Brazil, Telefonica Germany, Telefonica United Kingdom and Telefonica Hispanoamerica (formed by the Company’s operators in Argentina, Chile, Peru, Colombia, Mexico, Venezuela and Central America, Ecuador and Uruguay).

