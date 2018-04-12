Telenor (OTCMKTS:TELNY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, “Telenor ASA is a leading telecommunications company in Norway, which is among the most advanced telecommunications markets in the world. It is a provider of mobile communications services worldwide. The Company has four segments: mobile communication, fixed line communication, TV-based activities (Broadcast), and others. The Telenor Group is dynamic and flexible in its business approach, always exploring new markets and new technologies to make long-term investments. This is part of the reason why Telenor has grown from a national telephone service company in Norway to one of the world’s largest mobile provider. The Telenor Group is now a driving force in the industry, engaging in pioneering research and technology development and other areas that are important to develop the core business of Telenor further. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Telenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of TELNY opened at $23.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $34,788.78, a PE ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.94. Telenor has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $24.49.

Telenor (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter. Telenor had a return on equity of 27.21% and a net margin of 9.74%. sell-side analysts forecast that Telenor will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Telenor (TELNY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/telenor-asa-telny-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-hold-updated-updated.html.

Telenor Company Profile

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its products and services primarily include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telenor (TELNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.