Teligent Inc (TLGT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Teligent Inc (NASDAQ:TLGT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TLGT. Canaccord Genuity set a $4.00 price target on Teligent and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teligent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th.

NASDAQ:TLGT traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.80. 242,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,253. The company has a market capitalization of $145.51, a P/E ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 0.72. Teligent has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.54 million. Teligent had a negative return on equity of 14.55% and a negative net margin of 18.42%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Teligent will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Broadfin Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teligent by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 1,925,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teligent by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 2,339,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,494,000 after purchasing an additional 741,818 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teligent by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,141,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after purchasing an additional 389,307 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Teligent by 1,023.1% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 121,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 110,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopp Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teligent by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors LLC now owns 956,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 186,390 shares in the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: “Teligent Inc (TLGT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/teligent-inc-tlgt-receives-average-rating-of-hold-from-analysts.html.

About Teligent

Teligent, Inc is a specialty generic pharmaceutical company. Under the Company’s own label, it markets and sells generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. In the United States it marketed 16 generic topical pharmaceutical products and four branded generic pharmaceutical products, as of December 31, 2016.

Receive News & Ratings for Teligent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teligent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.