Teradyne (TER) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, “Teradyne continues to benefit from strengthening Semiconductor and System Test Businesses. Moreover, a recovery in the core semiconductor business (processors, MCUs and power management) will continue to boost total revenues. We believe that the company has signficant growth opportunities in the high-growth wireless test market in the long-haul. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to. Additionally, growing memory market exposure, strong product lineup, lean cost structure and strong balance sheet are positives. Given the popularity of its products, the Universal Robots acquisition and the continuous design win momentum; the company is optimistic long-term prospects. However, volatility in the test market could be a concern in the near term. Further, the slowdown of PC market remains a concern for the company’s HDD business.”

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TER. Bank of America began coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Teradyne from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.85.

Teradyne stock opened at $43.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 5.00. The firm has a market cap of $8,489.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.13. Teradyne has a one year low of $29.68 and a one year high of $50.68.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.85 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 5,040 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $238,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,769.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark E. Jagiela sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $1,348,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 244,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,993,439.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,009 shares of company stock valued at $6,731,077 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 18,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 11,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 22.8% in the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 38,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 134,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. 98.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc supplies automation equipment for test and industrial applications. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and sells automatic test systems used to test semiconductors, wireless products, data storage and complex electronics systems in the consumer electronics, wireless, automotive, industrial, communications, and aerospace and defense industries.

