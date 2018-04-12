Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.50 to C$6.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TGZ. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Teranga Gold from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Scotiabank set a C$3.75 price objective on Teranga Gold and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

Shares of TGZ traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$4.45. The company had a trading volume of 34,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,543. Teranga Gold has a one year low of C$2.36 and a one year high of C$4.75.

Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.16). Teranga Gold had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 17.96%. The business had revenue of C$112.12 million for the quarter.

In other Teranga Gold news, insider Corporation Tablo acquired 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.57 per share, with a total value of C$312,375.00. Insiders acquired a total of 92,750 shares of company stock worth $332,421 in the last ninety days.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Royal Bank of Canada Raises Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) Price Target to C$6.50” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/teranga-gold-tgz-price-target-increased-to-c6-50-by-analysts-at-royal-bank-of-canada-updated.html.

Teranga Gold Company Profile

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. Its projects comprising Sabodala gold mine located in the Republic of Senegal and Wahgnion gold project located in Burkina Faso. The company also develops and explores various projects in Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, and Senegal.

Receive News & Ratings for Teranga Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teranga Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.