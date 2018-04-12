Ternium (NYSE:TX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, April 3rd.

According to Zacks, “Ternium is the leading producer of flat and long steel products of Latin America and consolidates the operations of the steel companies Hylsa in Mexico, Siderar in Argentina and Sidor in Venezuela. It create value with our customers, jointly improving competitiveness and productivity, through a highly efficient industrial and technological base and a global commercial network. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ternium from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Santander upgraded shares of Ternium from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ternium from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $43.00 price target on Ternium and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.25.

TX opened at $35.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $7,090.77, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.15. Ternium has a 12-month low of $22.78 and a 12-month high of $39.48.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.03). Ternium had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Ternium’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Ternium will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 7th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 4th. This is an increase from Ternium’s previous annual dividend of $0.90. Ternium’s payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in Ternium by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,113,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,762,000 after buying an additional 768,316 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP grew its stake in Ternium by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 1,932,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,051,000 after purchasing an additional 276,650 shares in the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Ternium by 3.5% in the third quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,172,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,262,000 after purchasing an additional 40,167 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its stake in Ternium by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 1,092,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,512,000 after purchasing an additional 72,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Ternium by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 645,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,392,000 after purchasing an additional 53,125 shares in the last quarter. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay, Uruguay, Colombia, the United States, Central America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, such as slabs, billets and round bars, hot-rolled coils and sheets, bars and stirrups, wire rods, cold-rolled coils and sheets, tin plates, hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets, pre-painted sheets, steel pipes and tubular products, beams, roll formed products, and other products.

