TerraNova (TER) Tops One Day Volume of $6,532.00

TerraNova (CURRENCY:TER) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 28th. One TerraNova coin can now be bought for $9.72 or 0.00125958 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Livecoin. Over the last week, TerraNova has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. TerraNova has a total market cap of $0.00 and $6,532.00 worth of TerraNova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

TerraNova Profile

TER is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2017. TerraNova’s total supply is 1,021,369 coins. TerraNova’s official website is genialboro.wixsite.com/terranova-ter. TerraNova’s official Twitter account is @TerraNovaCoin.

TerraNova Coin Trading

TerraNova can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is not possible to purchase TerraNova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraNova must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraNova using one of the exchanges listed above.

