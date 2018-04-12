Tesco (LON:TSCO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They presently have a GBX 265 ($3.75) target price on the retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets increased their target price on Tesco from GBX 189 ($2.67) to GBX 219 ($3.10) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Beaufort Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($3.18) price target (up previously from GBX 210 ($2.97)) on shares of Tesco in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.60) price target on shares of Tesco in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($3.11) price target on shares of Tesco in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 224.15 ($3.17).

Shares of LON:TSCO opened at GBX 228.80 ($3.23) on Thursday. Tesco has a 52-week low of GBX 165.35 ($2.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 217.31 ($3.07).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/tesco-tsco-rating-reiterated-by-jpmorgan-chase.html.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,902 stores, as well as online.

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.