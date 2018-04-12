Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Lowered to $305.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $305.00 in a report released on Wednesday, April 4th. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.43% from the stock’s current price.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS set a $195.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Vetr raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $342.95 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 12th. BidaskClub raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.44.

Shares of TSLA traded down $3.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $297.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,850,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,270,500. Tesla has a 52-week low of $244.59 and a 52-week high of $389.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $51,469.90, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.82 and a beta of 1.19.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 33.08% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Tesla will post -15.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Douglas Field sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.41, for a total value of $321,410.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,608,511.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,062,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,529 shares of company stock worth $1,786,841 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Tesla by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,931 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Tesla by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,535 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,250 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 237.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

