Tether 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.68 Billion (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Tether has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tether has a total market cap of $2.29 billion and approximately $3.68 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00012683 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, OKEx, ZB.COM and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007823 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003005 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.16 or 0.00826974 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00016628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000489 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00041033 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00164364 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00060522 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00175947 BTC.

About Tether

Tether launched on June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 2,580,109,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,287,140,814 tokens. Tether’s official website is tether.to. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by a U.S Dollar held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals. “

Buying and Selling Tether

Tether can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Tidex, Binance, Poloniex, Bibox, Coinbene, Huobi, HitBTC, Coinut, Bitfinex, Bittrex, Exmo, ZB.COM, Kraken, OKEx, Upbit, Cryptopia, Gate.io, Kucoin and Liqui. It is not possible to buy Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tether and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.