TETRA Technologies (TTI) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Accern Reports

News articles about TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. TETRA Technologies earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.3047969459587 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

TTI stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.60. 798,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,041. The company has a market capitalization of $395.18, a P/E ratio of -17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.69. TETRA Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.95.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $227.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.40 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.20% and a negative net margin of 4.76%. TETRA Technologies’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on TTI shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of TETRA Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Scotia Howard Weill restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of TETRA Technologies in a report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.00 target price on shares of TETRA Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Howard Weil downgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. TETRA Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.80.

In other TETRA Technologies news, VP Elisabeth K. Evans purchased 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $29,640.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 63,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,033.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc is an oil and gas services company. The Company focuses on completion fluids and associated products and services, water management, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, compression services and equipment, and offshore services, such as decommissioning and diving. It is composed of five segments organized into four divisions: Fluids, Production Testing, Compression and Offshore.

