Insider Selling: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA) VP Sells 1,297 Shares of Stock

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) VP Richard Daniell sold 1,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $23,203.33. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,203.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Richard Daniell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 5th, Richard Daniell sold 1,108 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $21,362.24.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.18. 9,159,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,388,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $33.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $18,181.76, a PE ratio of 4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.67.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 72.66%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on TEVA shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $23.00 price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, March 26th. Vetr downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.71 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Group began coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter worth about $171,000. Global Financial Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Insider Selling: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA) VP Sells 1,297 Shares of Stock” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/teva-pharmaceutical-industries-ltd-teva-vp-richard-daniell-sells-1297-shares-of-stock-updated-updated-updated.html.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing, producing and marketing generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines. The Company operates through two segments: Generic medicines and Specialty medicines. The Company develops, manufactures and sells generic medicines in a range of dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments and creams.

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.