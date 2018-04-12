Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Stock Price

Media coverage about Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 44.559662355862 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

TEVA traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $18.21. 3,033,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,296,319. The company has a market capitalization of $18,181.76, a PE ratio of 4.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.67. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $33.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 72.66%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Vetr downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.63 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. BTIG Research downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Leerink Swann increased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Mark Sabag sold 5,050 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $99,384.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,094.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,734 shares of company stock worth $204,795. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Stock Price” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/teva-pharmaceutical-industries-teva-getting-somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-accern-reports-updated-updated-updated.html.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing, producing and marketing generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines. The Company operates through two segments: Generic medicines and Specialty medicines. The Company develops, manufactures and sells generic medicines in a range of dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments and creams.

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.