Texas Instruments (TXN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, March 28th. The brokerage currently has $114.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Texas Instruments continues to prudently invest its R&D dollars in several high margin, high-growth areas of the analog and embedded processing markets. This is gradually increasing its exposure to industrial and automotive markets and dollar content at customers, while reducing exposure to volatile consumer/computing markets. Margins continue to expand on secular strength in the auto and industrial markets and manufacturing efficiencies that include growing 300-millimeter Analog output. Continous dividend hike is a big positive. However, increasing competition, unfavorable currency effect and a high debt load remain concerns. The company has underperformed the industry it belongs in the past 12 months.”

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TXN. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.96.

TXN opened at $102.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $75.92 and a fifty-two week high of $120.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $100,700.49, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 9,724 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $1,093,658.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,719.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin J. Ritchie sold 49,955 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $5,145,365.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 757,632 shares of company stock worth $83,306,399. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Risk Paradigm Group LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Zions Bancorporation boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 915.6% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

