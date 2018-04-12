Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Textainer Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.37. Textainer Group posted earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 293.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Textainer Group will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Textainer Group.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $129.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.91 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 1.95%. Textainer Group’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS.

TGH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Textainer Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Textainer Group in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

Shares of TGH stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.40. 195,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.81, a P/E ratio of 42.44 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Textainer Group has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $26.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Textainer Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Textainer Group by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 169,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 85,582 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Textainer Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,671,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Textainer Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Textainer Group by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 159,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 32,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited is a holding company. The Company is involved in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers. The Company operates in three segments: Container Ownership, which owns containers; Container Management, which manages containers on behalf of affiliated and unaffiliated container investors, and provides acquisition, management and disposal services, and total managed containers, and Container Resale, which sells containers from its fleet when they reach the end of their useful lives in marine service, and also purchases and leases or resells containers from shipping line customers, container traders and other sellers of containers.

