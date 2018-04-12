Tharisa (LON:THS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 230 ($3.25) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 90.08% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Tharisa stock opened at GBX 121 ($1.71) on Tuesday. Tharisa has a 52-week low of GBX 73 ($1.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 149.60 ($2.11).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Tharisa (THS) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/tharisa-ths-rating-reiterated-by-peel-hunt.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Tharisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tharisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.