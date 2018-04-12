The Asia Pacific Fund (APB) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

News coverage about The Asia Pacific Fund (NYSE:APB) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. The Asia Pacific Fund earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the investment management company an impact score of 44.4280288823097 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

APB stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.50. 2,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,621. The Asia Pacific Fund has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $15.70.

The Asia Pacific Fund Company Profile

The Asia Pacific Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end, management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment of at least 80% of investable assets in equity securities of companies in the Asia Pacific countries. The Fund’s portfolio of investments includes banking, materials, consumer discretionary, real estate, industrials, insurance, utilities, consumer staples, semiconductors and semiconductor equipment, telecommunication services, real estate investment trusts and information technology.

