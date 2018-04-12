The Bank of New York Mellon (BK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.06 Billion

Equities analysts expect The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) to report $4.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.10 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon reported sales of $3.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon will report full year sales of $4.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.48 billion to $16.65 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $17.10 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $16.92 billion to $17.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Bank of New York Mellon.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs downgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $57.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.03.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 360,000 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.67 per share, with a total value of $20,401,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bridget E. Engle sold 38,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $2,204,103.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,852,764.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,687,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,160,885,000 after purchasing an additional 808,949 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 120.8% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,045,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,221,846,000 after purchasing an additional 12,607,183 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 17,675,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $951,991,000 after purchasing an additional 293,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,680,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $574,033,000 after purchasing an additional 161,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,046,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $479,668,000 after purchasing an additional 128,778 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BK traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.77. 1,670,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,040,014. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $45.88 and a 12 month high of $58.99. The company has a market cap of $51,487.10, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

