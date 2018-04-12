The Children’s Place (PLCE) & Its Peers Financial Comparison

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ: PLCE) is one of 14 public companies in the “Family clothing stores” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare The Children’s Place to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

The Children’s Place has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Children’s Place’s rivals have a beta of 0.64, suggesting that their average share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Children’s Place and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio The Children’s Place $1.87 billion $84.69 million 17.15 The Children’s Place Competitors $8.05 billion $540.81 million 45.31

The Children’s Place’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than The Children’s Place. The Children’s Place is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

The Children’s Place pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. The Children’s Place pays out 20.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Family clothing stores” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.9% and pay out 37.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.8% of shares of all “Family clothing stores” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of The Children’s Place shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Family clothing stores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares The Children’s Place and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Children’s Place 4.53% 29.03% 15.12% The Children’s Place Competitors 4.10% 17.57% 7.85%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for The Children’s Place and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Children’s Place 1 2 8 0 2.64 The Children’s Place Competitors 363 1820 1817 44 2.38

The Children’s Place currently has a consensus price target of $144.91, indicating a potential upside of 6.83%. As a group, “Family clothing stores” companies have a potential downside of 4.33%. Given The Children’s Place’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The Children’s Place is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

The Children’s Place rivals beat The Children’s Place on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc. operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, accessories, footwear, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names. As of July 29, 2017, the company operated 1,026 stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico; and 161 international points of distribution operated by its 7 franchise partners in 19 countries. It also sells its products through childrensplace.com, an online store. The company was formerly known as The Children's Place Retail Stores, Inc. and changed its name to The Children's Place, Inc. in June 2014. The Children's Place, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Secaucus, New Jersey.

