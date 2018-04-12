The Children’s Place Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (PLCE)

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 2,841 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,306% compared to the average volume of 202 call options.

PLCE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut The Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $175.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on The Children’s Place in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised The Children’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. BidaskClub cut The Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of The Children’s Place in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.91.

The Children’s Place stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $135.60. The company had a trading volume of 458,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,600. The Children’s Place has a 52 week low of $94.95 and a 52 week high of $161.65. The stock has a market cap of $2,236.21, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.37.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.03. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The Children’s Place’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Children’s Place announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 20th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 13th. This is a positive change from The Children’s Place’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Children’s Place’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLCE. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in The Children’s Place by 267.9% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 336,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,707,000 after buying an additional 244,900 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Children’s Place in the 4th quarter worth $15,473,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in The Children’s Place by 5,295.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,372,000 after buying an additional 103,800 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in The Children’s Place in the 4th quarter worth $14,841,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in The Children’s Place by 191.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 107,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,730,000 after buying an additional 70,768 shares in the last quarter.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, accessories, footwear, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

