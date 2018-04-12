Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 4,445 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,445 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises approximately 2.7% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $6,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.03. 8,475,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,342,283. The company has a market capitalization of $187,657.20, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $42.19 and a 52 week high of $48.62.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 38.36%. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.68%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KO. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Goldman Sachs set a $49.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $45.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morningstar set a $48.50 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Vetr downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.54 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.21.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 1,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $84,735.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,454,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Edward Long sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $719,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,673 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,070.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,523 shares of company stock worth $5,885,511 over the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

