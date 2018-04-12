The India Fund, Inc. (IFN) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) by 92.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,031 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of The India Fund worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The India Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in The India Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $549,000. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc lifted its holdings in The India Fund by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 28,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The India Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The India Fund by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 45,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.01% of the company’s stock.

The India Fund stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.53. The stock had a trading volume of 145,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,393. The India Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $28.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 20th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 19th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.91%.

About The India Fund

The India Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is long-term capital appreciation, which it seeks to achieve by investing primarily in the equity securities of Indian companies. The Fund’s portfolio of investments includes financials, consumer staples, information technology, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, industrials, telecommunication services and energy.

