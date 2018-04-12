The Keyw (NASDAQ:KEYW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

The Keyw (NASDAQ:KEYW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, March 17th. The brokerage presently has a $8.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.76% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “KEYW Corporation with its subsidiaries is engaged in providing mission-critical cyber security and cyber superiority solutions to defense, intelligence and national security agencies. Its solutions, services and products support the collection, processing, analysis, and use of intelligence data and information in the domain of cyberspace. The Company provides a full range of engineering services as well as fully integrated platforms that support the entire intelligence process. Its platform includes products that it manufactures, as well as hardware and software that the Company integrates using its engineering services. Its current customers include the National Security Agency (NSA), other intelligence agencies, the Department of Defense (including major agencies and branches within the Department of Defense) and other federal defense and law enforcement agencies. KEYW Corporation is headquartered in Hanover, Maryland. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of The Keyw in a research note on Friday, March 16th. ValuEngine cut The Keyw from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded The Keyw from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut The Keyw from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Keyw presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

KEYW stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.94. The company had a trading volume of 233,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,174. The company has a market cap of $393.51, a PE ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 0.64. The Keyw has a 1-year low of $4.94 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYW. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Keyw during the 4th quarter valued at $4,533,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Keyw during the 4th quarter valued at $3,101,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of The Keyw by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,647,553 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,538,000 after purchasing an additional 384,149 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Keyw during the 4th quarter valued at $2,103,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Keyw by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,444,979 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,606,000 after acquiring an additional 328,821 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Keyw

The KEYW Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and technology solutions to support the collection, processing, analysis, and dissemination of information across the intelligence, cyber, and counterterrorism communities. Its solutions are designed to respond to meet the critical needs for agile intelligence and to assist the U.S.

