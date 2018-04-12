The Travelers Companies (TRV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a $154.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.98% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Travelers have outperformed the industry, year to date. Travelers boasts a strong market position as one of the leading writers of auto and homeowners’ insurance and commercial U.S. property-casualty insurance with impressive inorganic growth story. It has been generating sufficient capital and prudently uses it to boost shareholders’ value and pursue growth initiatives. Solid retention and positive renewal rate change are the positives. However, exposure to catastrophe loss poses headwind for underwriting results. With the rising interest rate environment, the company expects $25-$30 million higher after-tax net investment income on a quarterly basis. It is set to release first quarter results on Apr 24. A Zacks Rank #2 combined with Earnings ESP of 2.00% makes us reasonably confident of an earnings beat.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TRV. ValuEngine cut shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo restated a “market perform” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.07.

NYSE:TRV traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $137.53. 516,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,883,735. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $113.76 and a fifty-two week high of $150.55. The company has a market cap of $37,419.07, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.28). The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.37, for a total transaction of $283,828.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,244 shares in the company, valued at $34,003,790.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 4,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $598,551.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,105,521.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,475 shares of company stock valued at $29,286,574 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

