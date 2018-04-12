TheCreed (TCR) Market Cap Hits $0.00

TheCreed (CURRENCY:TCR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 3:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. One TheCreed coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. TheCreed has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $1.00 worth of TheCreed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TheCreed has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.77 or 0.04490060 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00056645 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.39 or 0.00769319 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00034998 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00021409 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00079557 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00057369 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033684 BTC.

About TheCreed

TheCreed (CRYPTO:TCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the QuBit hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2016. The official website for TheCreed is thecreed.tech. TheCreed’s official Twitter account is @TheCreed_Crypto.

TheCreed Coin Trading

TheCreed can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy TheCreed directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TheCreed must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TheCreed using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for TheCreed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TheCreed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.