TheGCCcoin Price Reaches $0.0026 on Top Exchanges (GCC)

TheGCCcoin (CURRENCY:GCC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One TheGCCcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TheGCCcoin has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. TheGCCcoin has a total market cap of $1.57 million and $3,178.00 worth of TheGCCcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00056483 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00031792 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000060 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00014572 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00110161 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00023595 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00036380 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00463571 BTC.

TheGCCcoin Coin Profile

TheGCCcoin (CRYPTO:GCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 25th, 2015. TheGCCcoin’s total supply is 988,348,026 coins and its circulating supply is 598,101,458 coins. TheGCCcoin’s official Twitter account is @thegccgroup_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. TheGCCcoin’s official message board is www.thegcccoin.com/community. The official website for TheGCCcoin is www.thegcccoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “GuccioneCoin is an experimental Proof of Work cryptocurrency beta project which will be used for rewards. GCC is meant to be accepted for goods and services including paid content in the form of Micro-Purchases on the new Guccione eZine Platform. “

TheGCCcoin Coin Trading

TheGCCcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is not possible to purchase TheGCCcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TheGCCcoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TheGCCcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

