Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $11,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 18,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,527 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.16, for a total value of $8,406,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,324,159.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.60, for a total value of $511,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,827 shares of company stock worth $19,012,672 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BTIG Research started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $239.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.64.

TMO stock opened at $212.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $84,193.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.74 and a 52-week high of $226.44.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 7.17%.

WARNING: “Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/thermo-fisher-scientific-inc-tmo-shares-bought-by-envestnet-asset-management-inc-updated-updated.html.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc develops, manufactures and sells a range of products. The Company provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery and diagnostics. It operates through four segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.