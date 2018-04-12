Contrasting Cemtrex (CETX) and Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO)

Cemtrex (NASDAQ: CETX) and Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Thermo Fisher Scientific pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Cemtrex does not pay a dividend. Thermo Fisher Scientific pays out 7.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cemtrex and Thermo Fisher Scientific, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cemtrex 0 0 0 0 N/A Thermo Fisher Scientific 0 1 14 0 2.93

Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus price target of $220.08, suggesting a potential upside of 3.10%. Given Thermo Fisher Scientific’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Thermo Fisher Scientific is more favorable than Cemtrex.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cemtrex and Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cemtrex $120.62 million 0.27 $4.38 million N/A N/A Thermo Fisher Scientific $20.92 billion 4.10 $2.23 billion $9.49 22.49

Thermo Fisher Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Cemtrex.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.5% of Cemtrex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.7% of Thermo Fisher Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.0% of Cemtrex shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Thermo Fisher Scientific shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cemtrex and Thermo Fisher Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cemtrex 3.01% 9.88% 5.46% Thermo Fisher Scientific 10.64% 16.01% 7.35%

Risk & Volatility

Cemtrex has a beta of -0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Thermo Fisher Scientific beats Cemtrex on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc. provides electronic manufacturing services of electric system assemblies, broad-based industrial services, and industrial air filtration and environmental control equipment and systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) and Industrial Products and Services (IPS). The EMS segment provides electronic manufacturing services, including product design and sustaining engineering, printed circuit board assembly and production, cabling and wire harnessing, systems integration, and comprehensive testing services; and assembled electronic products to OEMs. The IPS segment provides a range of air filtration and environmental control products to various industrial and manufacturing industries; monitoring instruments, software, and systems for measurement of emissions of greenhouse gases, hazardous gases, particulate, and other regulated pollutants used in emissions trading, as well as for industrial processes; and monitoring and analysis equipment for gas and liquid measurement for various downstream oil and gas applications, as well as industrial process applications. This segment also offers single-source services for rigging, millwrighting, in plant maintenance, equipment erection, relocation, and disassembly; and maintenance and contracting solutions for the machinery, packaging, printing, chemical, and other manufacturing markets. It primarily operates under the Griffin Filters and Advanced Industrial Services brands. The company was formerly known as Diversified American Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Cemtrex, Inc. in December 2004. Cemtrex, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Farmingdale, New York.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. develops, manufactures and sells a range of products. The Company provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery and diagnostics. It operates through four segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services. The Life Sciences Solutions segment provides a portfolio of reagents, instruments and consumables. The Analytical Instruments segment provides a range of instruments, consumables, software and services. The Specialty Diagnostics segment offers a range of diagnostic test kits, reagents, culture media, instruments and associated products. The Laboratory Products and Services segment offers controlled temperature technologies products, growth protection and separation products, and water and laboratory products.

