TheStreet Downgrades Camping World (CWH) to D+

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CWH. ValuEngine cut shares of Camping World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Camping World in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo lowered their price objective on shares of Camping World from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Camping World from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Camping World in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of Camping World stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $28.05. 15,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $2,571.50, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.83. Camping World has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $47.62.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $888.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.84 million. Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 384.26%. analysts predict that Camping World will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 130,000 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $4,616,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Camping World during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Camping World during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “TheStreet Downgrades Camping World (CWH) to D+” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/thestreet-downgrades-camping-world-cwh-to-d.html.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts. The company operates through Consumer Services and Plans, and Retail segments. It provides emergency roadside assistance; property and casualty insurance programs; travel assist programs; extended vehicle service contracts; co-branded credit cards; vehicle financing and refinancing; club memberships; and publications and directories.

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.