Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Monday, March 26th.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SND. Zacks Investment Research cut Smart Sand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.75 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Smart Sand in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Smart Sand in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Smart Sand from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.78.

SND opened at $6.69 on Monday. Smart Sand has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $16.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.49, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 3.49.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $43.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.96 million. Smart Sand had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. research analysts expect that Smart Sand will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Smart Sand by 1,651.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 10,783 shares in the last quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Smart Sand in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Smart Sand in the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/thestreet-downgrades-smart-sand-snd-to-d-updated-updated.html.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.