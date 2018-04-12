Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 3rd.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AMOT. BidaskClub upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Allied Motion Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ:AMOT opened at $39.12 on Tuesday. Allied Motion Technologies has a 1-year low of $20.79 and a 1-year high of $42.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.00, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.81.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $65.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.32 million. analysts predict that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Allied Motion Technologies’s payout ratio is 8.20%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMOT. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 1,044.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after buying an additional 94,187 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 64,600 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 291.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 26,516 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Allied Motion Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $755,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Allied Motion Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $631,000. Institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

