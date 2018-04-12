Daxor (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Daxor (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 3rd.

Shares of Daxor stock remained flat at $$8.60 on Tuesday. 8,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,023. Daxor has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $21.66.

In related news, VP Soren Thompson sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total value of $57,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,563. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Richard Feldschuh sold 20,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $341,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 152,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,018.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,944 shares of company stock valued at $994,627 over the last 90 days.

About Daxor

Daxor Corporation is an investment company with medical instrumentation and biotechnology operations. The Company engages in the short selling of stock. The Company maintains a diversified securities portfolio, which consists primarily of the common and preferred stocks of electric utility companies.

