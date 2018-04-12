THL Credit Senior Loan (TSLF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on April 30th

THL Credit Senior Loan (NYSE:TSLF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.096 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 30th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 13th.

THL Credit Senior Loan has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of TSLF stock opened at $17.30 on Thursday. THL Credit Senior Loan has a 12-month low of $16.30 and a 12-month high of $18.65.

In related news, CEO Sam W. Tillinghast sold 2,500 shares of THL Credit Senior Loan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $41,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

About THL Credit Senior Loan

THL Credit Senior Loan Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company (the Fund). The Fund’s investment objective is to provide current income and preservation of capital primarily through investments in the United States dollar-denominated senior secured corporate loans and notes (Senior Loans).

