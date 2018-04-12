Thomas H. Krause Sells 4,629 Shares of Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock

Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ:AVGO) CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 4,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.23, for a total value of $1,162,943.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas H. Krause also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 16th, Thomas H. Krause sold 2,265 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.86, for a total value of $581,787.90.

On Wednesday, March 14th, Thomas H. Krause sold 3,171 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.81, for a total value of $823,857.51.

Broadcom stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $240.32. 1,990,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,010,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.04. Broadcom Limited has a 1-year low of $209.00 and a 1-year high of $285.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $98,477.80, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.92.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.71. Broadcom had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Limited will post 17.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 14.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,590 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,112,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $332.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Broadcom to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Monday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Nomura reduced their price objective on Broadcom to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.89.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Thomas H. Krause Sells 4,629 Shares of Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/thomas-h-krause-sells-4629-shares-of-avago-technologies-general-ip-singapore-pte-ltd-avgo-stock-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Limited designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.