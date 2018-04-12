Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc. OR

Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc. OR reduced its holdings in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,315 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 4.3% of Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc. OR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc. OR’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sicart Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,793,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,459 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,431,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,151,739 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $702,599,000 after buying an additional 73,182 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 95,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,122,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 14,583 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Daniel J. Riccio sold 17,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.12, for a total transaction of $2,938,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,191 shares in the company, valued at $11,194,221.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Philip W. Schiller sold 69,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total transaction of $11,564,692.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $174.22. 14,290,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,440,641. The company has a market capitalization of $879,072.81, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Apple has a twelve month low of $140.45 and a twelve month high of $183.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $88.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.62 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Apple will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.21.

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

