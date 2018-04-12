Thomson Reuters (TRI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 5th.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity set a $44.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thomson Reuters has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.92.

Shares of TRI stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $39.45. The stock had a trading volume of 526,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $28,368.67, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.69. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $48.61.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 13.61%. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1,010.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,479,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $543,999,000 after purchasing an additional 11,356,000 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,978,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,592,000 after purchasing an additional 909,851 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the third quarter worth $41,447,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 304.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 942,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,117,000 after purchasing an additional 709,319 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth $19,227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp (Thomson Reuters) is a Canada-based provider of news and information for professional markets. The Company is organized in three business units: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. The Financial & Risk unit is a provider of critical news, information and analytics, enabling transactions and connecting communities of trading, investment, financial and corporate professionals.

