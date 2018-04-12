Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Invests $108,000 in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought a new stake in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 153,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owned 0.09% of Curis at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Curis by 62,201.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,381,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 2,377,975 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Curis by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,857,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 175,424 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Curis by 912.0% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 321,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 289,640 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Curis by 514.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 269,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 225,295 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Curis by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,334,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 49,310 shares during the period. 47.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Curis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRIS opened at $0.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $84.17, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.29. Curis, Inc. has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million. Curis had a negative net margin of 538.66% and a negative return on equity of 250.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. analysts forecast that Curis, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CUDC-907, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers.

