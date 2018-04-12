Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Sells 5,200 Shares of MainSource Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MSFG)

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of MainSource Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MSFG) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owned approximately 0.19% of MainSource Financial Group worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in MainSource Financial Group by 169.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MainSource Financial Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 474,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,898,000 after acquiring an additional 42,529 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of MainSource Financial Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MainSource Financial Group by 1,085.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 18,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MainSource Financial Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFG traded up $1.11 on Thursday, hitting $40.65. The stock had a trading volume of 573,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,105. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,040.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. MainSource Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.26 and a 52-week high of $41.07.

MainSource Financial Group (NASDAQ:MSFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). MainSource Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 23.33%. The company had revenue of $51.48 million during the quarter. equities analysts forecast that MainSource Financial Group Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. This is an increase from MainSource Financial Group’s previous dividend of $0.14. MainSource Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.96%.

In related news, EVP Chris M. Harrison sold 4,106 shares of MainSource Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $163,049.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,124.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vince Berta bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.20 per share, for a total transaction of $38,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised MainSource Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut MainSource Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.50 price objective on shares of MainSource Financial Group in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/thrivent-financial-for-lutherans-has-1-75-million-position-in-mainsource-financial-group-inc-msfg-updated-updated-updated.html.

MainSource Financial Group Company Profile

MainSource Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company operates a banking subsidiary, MainSource Bank (the Bank), an Indiana state-chartered bank. Through the Bank, the Company offers a range of financial services, including accepting time and transaction deposits; making consumer, commercial, agribusiness and real estate mortgage loans; renting safe deposit facilities; providing personal and corporate trust services, and providing other corporate services, such as letters of credit and repurchase agreements.

Receive News & Ratings for MainSource Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainSource Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.