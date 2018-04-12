Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Stake Lifted by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,106 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Trinseo worth $12,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Trinseo by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Trinseo by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Trinseo during the 3rd quarter worth $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Trinseo news, insider Ryan J. Leib sold 2,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $239,942.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,191.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Angelo N. Chaclas sold 7,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.10, for a total transaction of $656,061.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,489.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,089 shares of company stock valued at $3,554,204 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

TSE traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,159. Trinseo S.A. has a 52-week low of $57.70 and a 52-week high of $85.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,263.35, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.30.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Trinseo had a return on equity of 62.52% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.71%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSE. ValuEngine raised Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Trinseo to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Wells Fargo restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up from $79.00) on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Group raised their price target on Trinseo to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trinseo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.17.

WARNING: “Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Stake Lifted by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/tiaa-cref-investment-management-llc-acquires-15106-shares-of-trinseo-s-a-tse-updated.html.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA is a materials company engaged in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex and plastics. The Company’s segments include Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Basic Plastics, Feedstocks and Americas Styrenics. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex (SB latex) and other latex polymers and binders.

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.