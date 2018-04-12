TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Purchases 22,227 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (OSK)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,227 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Oshkosh worth $24,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter B. Hamilton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $130,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James C. Freeders sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total value of $199,410.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,846.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,361 shares of company stock valued at $564,480. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OSK shares. ValuEngine upgraded Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Friday, January 26th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of OSK opened at $76.52 on Thursday. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $61.74 and a 1 year high of $100.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5,640.83, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.29. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation; and chassis and service parts sales.

