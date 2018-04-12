Pandora Media Inc. (NYSE:P) Shares Bought by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pandora Media Inc. (NYSE:P) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,567,397 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock after purchasing an additional 354,753 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned 1.03% of Pandora Media worth $12,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Pandora Media in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Pandora Media in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its holdings in Pandora Media by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 23,323 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 12,040 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Pandora Media in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pandora Media in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on P. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pandora Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Vetr cut shares of Pandora Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.06 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush set a $12.00 price target on shares of Pandora Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Pandora Media from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Pandora Media from $7.00 to $5.60 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.04.

Shares of NYSE P opened at $4.93 on Thursday. Pandora Media Inc. has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market cap of $1,220.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of -0.58.

Pandora Media (NYSE:P) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The Internet radio service reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.14). Pandora Media had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 111.95%. The firm had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Pandora Media Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Pandora Media news, insider Kristen Robinson sold 11,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $57,813.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 487,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,756.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Gerbitz sold 10,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $51,384.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 510,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,099.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,497 shares of company stock valued at $230,670. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Pandora Media Company Profile

Pandora Media, Inc provides music discovery platform services in the United States and internationally. The company offers streaming radio and on-demand music services, which enable the listeners to create personalized stations and playlists, as well as search and play songs and albums on-demand. It also provides Pandora?Ad-Supported Radio Service, an ad-supported service that allows listeners to access a catalog of music, comedy, livestreams, and podcasts through its personalized playlist generating system for free across its various delivery platforms, as well as Premium Access, a service to listeners to access on-demand listening experience; and Pandora Plus, a subscription radio service, which also includes replays, additional skipping of songs, offline listening, higher quality audio on supported devices, and longer timeout-free listening.

