TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Has $25.06 Million Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,215 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned 0.19% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $25,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,455,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,036,000 after buying an additional 1,306,536 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,833,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,816,000 after purchasing an additional 204,078 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,391,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,767,000 after purchasing an additional 229,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,067,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,835,000 after purchasing an additional 41,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 962,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,134,000 after purchasing an additional 44,100 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Michael R. Smith sold 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total value of $277,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,003.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia A. Little sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $678,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,497 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,439.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS upped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.89.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $106.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13,821.09, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $90.25 and a one year high of $111.46.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.83%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is engaged in manufacturing, marketing and distributing spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the food industry, including retailers, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. The Company’s segments include consumer and industrial. The Company is involved in the manufacturing and sales of flavorful products.

