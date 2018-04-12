TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Has $65.06 Million Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (VTR)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,084,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,578 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Ventas worth $65,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ventas by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,440,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,471,000 after buying an additional 21,634 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Ventas by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,333,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,049,000 after buying an additional 79,332 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth about $3,679,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth about $29,115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VTR. ValuEngine raised Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. KeyCorp set a $50.00 price target on Ventas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a $55.00 price target on Ventas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks set a $59.00 price target on Ventas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $56.00 price target on Ventas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.92.

Shares of NYSE VTR traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,288,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $17,549.28, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.09. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.80 and a 1-year high of $72.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. The firm had revenue of $895.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.92 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 37.95%. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.96%.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with its properties located throughout the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The Company operates through three segments: triple-net leased properties, senior living operations and office operations. Under its triple-net leased properties segment, the Company invests in and owns seniors housing and healthcare properties throughout the United States and the United Kingdom and leases those properties to healthcare operating companies under triple-net or absolute-net leases that obligate the tenants to pay all property-related expenses.

