Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) Position Decreased by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 636,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,319 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $12,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 4,912,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,010,000 after purchasing an additional 240,137 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,543,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,745,000 after buying an additional 642,262 shares during the last quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,112,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,150,000 after buying an additional 106,758 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,855,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,022,000 after buying an additional 213,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,846,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,841,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROIC traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.03. 98,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,689. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp has a 1 year low of $16.21 and a 1 year high of $22.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1,951.53, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $72.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. This is an increase from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 68.42%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROIC. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Friday, March 16th. BidaskClub raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.94.

Retail Opportunity Investments Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of necessity-based community and neighborhood shopping centers on the west coast of the United States, anchored by supermarkets and drugstores.

