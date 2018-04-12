Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) Shares Sold by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,346 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Hubbell worth $24,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hubbell by 1,122.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Hubbell from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective (up previously from $136.00) on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Shares of HUBB opened at $117.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6,434.46, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.27. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $109.32 and a 12 month high of $149.03.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $917.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.23 million. Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 51.94%.

In other news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 4,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total value of $636,188.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,149.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David G. Nord sold 12,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.76, for a total value of $1,615,285.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

